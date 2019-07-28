<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kelechi Iheanacho believes he is regaining his confidence with his resurgent scoring form for Leicester City following a difficult spell at the club last season.

Iheanacho endured a tough campaign with the Foxes struggling to make an impression first under Claude Puel and later under Brendan Rodgers.

The 22-year-old was also dropped from Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt due to his poor club form.

He scored his first Leicester City goal since September in last Tuesday’s 3-0 friendly win against Scunthorpe and followed that with a sublime brace in the 2-2 draw against Rotherham United on Saturday.

“I am delighted, I am happy getting two goals today,” Iheanacho said after the game against Rotherham United.

“Hopefully I can take that into the season.

“I think it’s important for my confidence. It has been a long time coming, but I am happy again. I think I can take it fully into the season.

“We have a big squad, so many players who are good footballers. Everyone is competing and fighting for a place.”