Nigerian attacker Kelechi Iheanacho has attributed his new found form to hard work and determination.

The former Manchester City forward came off the bench to set up one and score another in the 2-1 victory over Everton on Sunday.

The player has been enjoying great reviews across Europe after breaking his longest career goal drought in spectacular fashion.

While reflecting on the moment, Iheanacho said his performance was down to hard work in training.

“It was a great moment, it was my first game of the season and first goal, so I’m really buzzing – I’m happy for the goal on Sunday”.

“It all came from the hard work in training, I’ve been working hard and keeping my head up and waiting for the opportunity to come. I’m happy it came, and I took it.”

Iheanacho added that he was always confident in his own ability and hope to get more chances to prove himself to the Kingpower power faithfuls.