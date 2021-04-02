



Kelechi Iheanacho has said he hopes to win more awards after he became only the fourth Nigeria star to win the prestigious Premier League Player of the Month.

The 24-year-old striker scored five goals in three Premier League matches in March.

“I feel great. It’s not great to do, but I’m really happy to win it for the first time in my career,” he said.





“I didn’t expect that, I wasn’t expecting it, but I thank God that it’s happened in my life. I’m really grateful and happy.

“Hopefully, I will keep working really hard to make sure there is more to come.”

Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha was the first Nigeria star to land the Premier League Player of the Month in September 2003.

Osaze Odemwingie won it thrice, while Odion Ighalo also bagged the award while at Watford.