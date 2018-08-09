Keita Balde has agreed terms with Inter Milan and appears set to leave AS Monaco, with Antonio Candreva going in the opposite direction to sweeten the deal, according to reports in Italy.

Il Corriere dello Sport [as per Goal] report that the Senegal international has reached an agreement on personal terms with the ambitious Serie A giants and is primed to return to Italy on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

However, Inter’s current offer of €26 million falls just short of the €30 million demanded by the Ligue 1 giants, with the Nerazzurri offering Candreva as a part-player exchange.

The Italy international has not yet been won around by the proposal, according to the report, although the various parties have until August 31 to reach an agreement.

A move to Inter would represent a swift return to Serie A for Balde, who only moved to Monaco from Lazio in August 2017.

Injury affected his start to life in with the Monegasques, and he ended the campaign with eight goals and five assists in 23 Ligue 1 outings before going onto represent Senegal at the World Cup.

Formerly on the books of Barcelona, the versatile forward netted 16 goals in 31 Serie A outings during the 2016-17 campaign, including the fastest hat-trick in the division since the 1974-75 season.