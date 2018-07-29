Former Nigeria youth international Kehinde Fatai has said his Russian Premier League side FC Ufa will progress to the next stage of UEFA Europa league even after they were held to a goalless home draw by Slovenian club NK Domzale.

The former Sparta Prague hitman said they have all it takes to get the needed result on Thursday in Slovenia.

“We played to win the first leg at home but that was not to be, it ended goalless. That’s football for you,” he said.

“That’s in our past now as we look forward to the second leg on Thursday.

“I am sure we can go all the way to get the needed result in Slovenia and qualify to the next stage of the competition.”

The Jos-born forward has played for Farul Constanta, Astra Giugi (both Romania), Club Brugge in Belgium as well as Czech club Sparta Prague.

His compatriot Sylvester Igboun also featured for FC Ufa.