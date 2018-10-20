Kehinde Fatai scored a hat-trick as Dinamo Minsk settled for a 3-3 draw against Minsk in Saturday’s Belarusian Premier League game.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring at the Stadion FK Minsk five minutes into encounter but was short-lived.

Despite Minsk’s equaliser a minute later, Fatai ensured the visitors held on to a one-goal advantage with a last-grasp effort before the interval.

The forward sealed his hat-trick in the 67th minute but Vladislav Nasibulin’s brace ensured both sides settled for a share of the spoils.

Fatai who joined Sergei Gurenko’s men following the termination of his contract with Ufa has now tallied four goals in four league matches this term.

Dinamo Minsk are placed third in the Belarusian top-flight with 49 points from 24 games. They visit Dinamo Brest next on October 28.