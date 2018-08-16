Kehinde Fatai has said he was not sacked by his Russian club FC Ufa, but rather he quit the club because he was no longer getting playing time.

The former Nigeria U20 international striker said that he decided to terminate his contract with the club due to lack of playing time under a new coach.

“I was not sacked by Ufa as being reported by a section of the media in Nigeria. I am saddened that some journalists in Nigeria just push out news without confirmation,” Fatai said.

“I decided to end my contract with Ufa because the new coach is not given me playing time so I have no choice than to quit because it’s not good for my career.”

His contract remains a year with the Russian club before he called it quit.