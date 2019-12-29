<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has congratulated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, over his reappointment for another five-year tenure.

Governor Bagudu showered encomiums on the Glass House chief scribe at the finals of the 7th edition of Mohammed Sanusi state super football league competition held last weekend in the state capital, Bernin Kebbi.

Speaking to the large spectators at the stadium, venue of the tournament, the governor described the NFF scribe as an asset and honour to the state, commending the NFF executive board and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for a harmonious working relationship with the son of this state.

“Let me congratulate Sanusi for his reappointment as the NFF General Secretary for another term of five years. It is an honour well-deserved and an honour to Kebbi State that every indigene of this state should be proud of. I thank the Sports Minister, the NFF Executive board members and the football family for giving this honour to whom honour is due.

“I want to also use this opportunity to commend him for consistently sponsoring this super football league competition for an uninterrupted number of years now. I want to charge the youths in the state to embrace sports and shun all forms of social vices,” he stated.

In his keynote address, the sponsor of the competition, Sanusi, who sadly lost his eldest brother, said that the tournament is specifically targeting discovering talents, empowering the youths promoting leisure, entertainment and taking them away from crimes and criminalities.

“The aim of this competition is a way of given back to the society what the society gave me. You all know that I started my football career in Birnin – Kebbi. The competition is also aimed at assisting youths to discover their talents, have means of livelihood, promote leisure and entertainment as well as take them away from crimes and criminalities,” he said.

It was a gathering of who-is-who in the state as the governor led his deputy, Sama’Ila Yombe Dabai and several other government officials to watch the finals between Dukku Warriors FC who defeated Abubakar Malami FC.