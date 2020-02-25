<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Fasasi Tiamiyu, the father of Kazeem Tiamiyu, who was killed in controversial circumstances while in the custody of officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Sagamu, Ogun State on Sunday, has lamented the death of his son, saying the Remo Stars defender was on the verge of sealing a deal in a European club before his demise.

Kazeem, the Remo Stars assistant captain, who was arrested by SARS officials, was crushed by a hit-and-run driver after he was allegedly thrown out of a moving vehicle.

Fasasi, a former Deputy Leader of the House, representing Ward 11, Sagamu Local Government Area, said officials of SARS must be brought to book over the killing of his son.





Fasasi said, “The SARS operatives have just wiped out my joy by killing him in cold blood for nothing. His agent had just secured a trial for him with a Swedish club and he was due to leave in three weeks for the trials overseas.

“They accused him of wearing military fatigues but when we got to the hospital where he was taken to, Kazeem had his club’s jersey and shorts on.

“I had high hopes of seeing my son play in Europe and also representing the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, someday in the nearest future.

“Look at how the police just shattered the dreams of my son. Now he’s dead and they are trying to shield the killers from facing justice. I thought police were meant to protect the citizens now they are the ones killing Nigerians.