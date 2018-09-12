Shakhtar Donetsk striker, Olanrewaju Kayode, has rejoined his club mates in training for the first after two months of layoff due to injury ahead of Saturday’s Ukrainian league clash away at Oleksandriya.

Kayode is yet to feature for the Miners this season due to the injury.

“For the first time after a two-month break, Nigerian striker Olanrewaju Kayode trained. Recall, the forward missed the start of the season due to injury, even at the team’s summer camp in Germany,” a statement on Shakhtar Donetsk’s official website revealed on Wednesday.

The striker joined Shakhtar Donetsk on permanent basis from Manchester City in the summer, penning a five-year contract following an impressive performance on loan at the club.

The 25-year-old striker won the league and FA Cup titles with Shakhtar Donetsk last season. He scored three goals in eight appearances.