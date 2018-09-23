Katsina United are drawn in what many term as ‘Group of Death’ in the Aiteo Cup that has champions Plateau United and Enyimba, but coach Abdullahi Biffo said he will be a lot more wary of giant killers J.Atete.

J.Atete eliminated 2016 cup winners FC Ifeanyiubah to reach the group stage after they accounted for Rivers United the previous year.

“It won’t be easy up against Plateau United and Enyimba, we have to be at our best,” Biffo said.

“But if there is a team I will be wary of it will be J.Atete because I don’t know anything about them.

“We have played both Enyimba and Plateau United twice each this year, so we know each other.

“I believe this year’s Aiteo Cup will be the best in recent times because all the groups are balanced.”

Biffo said the target is to win the group in Gombe.

“We hope to win the group to continue in this cup competition,” predicted Biffo, whose team’s opening game will be against Plateau United.

“Every game will be important in this group and so we hope to approach all the matches with the same seriousness.”