<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Katsina United on Friday recorded a 4-1 win over Kada City in a pre-season friendly match at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

One of the summer signings, Abubakar Danja, scored a brace while Joseph Atule and Ojodomo Micha each scored a goal to give the Changi Boys their fifth victory in as many games under their new coach Henry Makinwa.

Home team Kada City started brightly and got the first goal in Friday’s friendly barely 12 minutes into the entertaining fixture.

However, Atule restored parity for Katsina United in the 40th minute with a simple tap-in after Nurudeen Ibrahim had forced a smart save from the lively Kada City goalkeeper.

Mankinwa’s men continued their dominance and created a few more scoring opportunities but could not make them count as both teams headed into the break with a goal apiece.

On resumption of the second half, the Katsina United coach introduced some fresh legs to fortify his team.

The likes of Gambo Muhammed, Danja, Dominic Abah, Isah Abdulrahaman, Faisal Sani and the young goalkeeper from the Junior Katsina United team, Ajima Ogar were thrown into the fray.

Danja repaid the faith reposed in him by the manager with two second-half goals before Micha put the icing on the cake for Katsina United in the 87th minute after he smashed home a rocket to seal the 4-1 win for the Changi Boys.

Katsina United will be up against YOKA Academy on Saturday at the Kaduna Township Stadium by 1:30 pm as they continue their pre-season preparations for the 2019/20 NPFL season.