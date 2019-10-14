<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





New Katsina United captain Usman Barau has revealed his representatives are working on his possible departure from the Nigeria professional football league side.

The player also revealed that he declined the opportunity to pitch tent with Nigerian Champions Enyimba International of Aba ahead of the coming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), because the time is not right.

“My representative is working on my abroad deal and anything can happen at any time. I am not in a rush to move abroad my belief is that the right deal will come at the right time.” he said.

“I do have the intention of leaving Katsina United because the dream of every player is to sign and play for top teams,” Barau told the club website in an interview.

“I got an offer from Enyimba during the offseason but I think the time is not right yet because my darling team (Katsina United) still need my service and I can’t turn them down now.”

“I am not ruling out the possibilities of pitching tent with top teams that are looking for me in the nearest future but for now I’m a Katsina United player and I am ready to give my best for the growth of the team on and off the pitch,” Barau added.

The player concluded that he’s committed to the team and part of the plan of the Club plans into the new season.

“As you can see am the captain of the team, I can’t just leave the team when they needed my service most.”