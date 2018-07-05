Katsina United team manager Abdulganiyu Adeleke has restated the team’s target for this season – to finish in the Top-10.

Katsina United, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, are now seventh on the NPFL table with 37 points from 24 games

Team manager Abdulganiyu Adeleke told www.fckatsinaunited.com: “We have worked so hard to be in the position that we find ourselves in the first half of the season and we will not relent.

“Our target is to end the season among the first ten teams and that remains our priority.

“The players know what the team want and what they want for themselves so is a matter of determination and hard work and we will be there.”

‘The Changi Boys’ have resumed training after a three-week break due to the on-going 2018 World Cup in Russia.