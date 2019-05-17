<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Katsina United coach Abdullahi Biffo has hailed his players for adhering to instructions and getting the job done in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 20 fixture against Sunshine Stars played on Thursday at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

According to Biffo, he had expressly told his boys to wrap up the game in the first half and they did that brilliantly; scoring three goals inside the first 45 minutes.

While commending how his boys brilliantly picked up maximum points, Biffo admits that his side has to improve on converting the chances they create.

“Yes, a fantastic and tough game. But I must commend my players for putting up a good fight to pick all the important three points,” Biffo told the official club website during an interview.

“My boys played to instructions and we created so many scoring chances, but the final touch was lacking, which was our greatest undoing.

“I told my boys that this is a game we have to win in the first half because the second half will be tough. And they did just that by scoring all the three goals in the first half

“We will continue to work hard for us to achieve our target for the season.”

First-half goals from Eric Gwammy, Martins Usule and Tasiu Lawal ensured that the visitors were put to the sword.

With this fantastic victory Katsina United (with 27 points from 20 games) have moved to sixth position on the NPFL Group A log while the Owena Whales have dropped to 8th on the log.