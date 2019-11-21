<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Katsina United head coach Henry Makinwa believed his defensive approach was crucial to his 0-0 draw against Akwa United in a 2019/20 NPFL game at the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Wednesday.

The Chanji boys visited the Promise Keepers’ den and left unhurt thanks to their defensive tactics and good goalkeeping from Abdullahi Boje who had his best game in the shirr of the Club.

Katsina United had no single attempt on goal throughout the first half but they maintained an impregnable shape which frustrated their opponents as the clock ticked away with the fading evening sunshine in Uyo.

Makinwa went on to praise the defensive organisation of his boys and admitted that they were poor on the attack.

“It’s a defensive masterclass; and when you know how to do it very well, you get the point and that’s a fair result,” said Makinwa after the game.

“I won’t lie to you, talk about the attack, we were zero today because we couldn’t attack.

“I think Akwa played the better football and won every sector of the game but we have a point and I am very happy with that because that is what will give you credibility at the end of the season,”

Makinwa added that he decided to adopt the defensive strategy due to the injury and illness of some of his players.

“It (the defensive approach) actually was not what we planned to do initially but we had some problems so we had to change the plan to be a bit defensive and it gave us the point,” continued the former Abia Warriors coach.

“We have the main team back at home (due to injury) and one of the strikers that was supposed to play got ill here. The goalkeeper also got ill so we had to use a 19-year old boy in the attack. We have to be grateful for the point regardless.”

Katsina United will lock horns with Sunshine Stars at home on Sunday while Akwa United will continue their search for a first win of the season when they host Nasarawa United in Uyo.