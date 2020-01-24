<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coach of NPFL side Katsina United Henry Makinwa has expressed very strong reservations on the ruling of the League Management Company of Nigeria to have the club play it subsequent league matches behind closed doors pending the outcome of the final investigation on the unfortunate incident that happened between Katsina united and Kano Pillars in Katsina on match day 15.





Makinwa speaking in a chat with brila.net questioned the decision to have the club go through such punitive sanction when it was clearly stated that final decision will be passed once the investigation is concluded.

“Of course it’s not good for us, we want the home fans to cheer us to victory but now the matches are going to be closed doors pending the final of the investigation so why should you put us to closed doors if you have not finalised the investigation, I think that’s not fair.”