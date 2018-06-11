Katsina United head coach Abdullahi Biffo has praised his side for their efforts despite going down to a 2-0 defeat to Enyimba in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 23 encounter at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

Biffo’s men fell behind to Uche John’s penalty in the 10th minute, while Joseph Osadiaye sealed the points in the 66th minute.

The Changi Boys dropped from fourth to seventh in the table following the defeat.

“Yes, the boys gave their best, but we lost at the end of the day,” Biffo told reporters after the game.

“My boys knew exactly what they wanted and played to instructions, but lost concentration after the referee awarded that penalty after 10 minutes.

“We were actually in control of the game before that penalty, but lost the game immediately the penalty was awarded.”

He added that his team have accepted the defeat in good faith and will go back to Katsina to correct the lapses he observed.

“We can’t change the result, we will go back home and work on our lapses and hopefully we will get it right in our next game,” he offered.

Katsina United will travel to Go Round in their next game after the World Cup break.