Katsina United chairman Aminu Balele Kurfi has said he expects a top official of the 20 NPFL clubs to replace Shehu Dikko as chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) and NFF 2nd vice-president.

“Shehu Dikko ought not to be the NFF 2nd vice-president,” argued Kurfi, who is also a director of the LMC.

“He has never managed a football club, he doesn’t have a club.

“We let him be because we assumed that by the next elections, he will find a job for himself because he doesn’t have a job.

“The person to be on the NFF executive committee should be among the 20 club owners.”

The outspoken Katsina United boss also questioned the role Shehu Dikko played at the last World Cup in Russia.

“He was at the World Cup, where he was a sort of curator or what with the national team,” he blasted.

“That was even when we have ‘Fresh’ (Ahmed Yusuf, NFF technical committee chairman) in Saint Petersburg, when the team were in another city.

“Even in the absence of ‘Fresh’, there were other technical committee members (who could have been with the team).

Kurfi has also questioned the competence of Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and the continued lack of consideration for players from the NPFL in the national team.