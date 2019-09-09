<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Katsina United have named Usman Barau as their team captain ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The appointment of Barau, popularly referred to as ‘Kante’, was announced by the club chairman Abdulssamad Badamasi on Monday.

The energetic midfielder’s appointment was imperative after the former captain Yinka David refused to renew his contract which expired at the end of last season

Barau, in an interview with the club website, expressed delight at his new role and promised to lead by example.

“Yes, I am very happy to be appointed as the new captain of the club, it’s a great honour to be considered as the captain of this noble team,” he said

“Katsina United have been my dream club since I was a boy. I used to watch the team play when I was a boy and since then the passion to play for the team started growing.

“Being the captain doesn’t mean I am bigger than the club, it’s just a privilege to serve and make sure that orderliness is maintained on and off the pitch.”

The new captain urged his teammates to give him all the support so they can achieve bigger things collectively.

“They are my teammates, their maximum support is the only reason why I can succeed as the captain and why we can succeed as a team,” Barau added.