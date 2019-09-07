<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Katsina United FC board under the new chairman Prince Abdulssamad Badamasi have confirmed the appointment of Henry Makinwa as new Head Coach after the former Abia Warriors gaffer agreed to a one-year deal to succeed Abdullahi Usman Biffo who resigned a few months ago.

The ex Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC (ABS) of Ilorin coach will resume work on Monday morning according to report emanating from the club’s official social media handles.

Katsina United chairman Prince Abdulssamad Badamasi told the club official website www.fckatsinaunited.com.

“It gives us great pleasure to welcome Henry Makinwa to Katsina United as head coach.

“Makinwa possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the game having coached clubs like ABS and Abia Warriors. He played Nigeria league for many seasons before moving abroad to continue his playing career.

“I believe with his vast knowledge of the game as a coach and former player, we have made the right choice. He declared.

“We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success.’

The Spain based coach will be assisted by Coach Bishir Sadauki who has been with the team for more than a decade.

‘The Changi Boys’ are expected to play some friendly games at home to check the depth of the team before embarking on the pre-season tour next week.