Katsina United coach Henry Makinwa has given himself an achievable new season target ahead of the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

Speaking to newsmen, Makinwa explained that he will take a game after the other and making sure he make use of the right players in his recruitment process.

”The target is to win every game, every game, that’s what the target is for next season’ He said.

“I will be transparent and, I will select the team based on merit, I have done that and my records are clear while at Remo stars, and Abia Warriors”

I have pedigree for working on merit so, every player that work fast and smart will play, I have played four five games with different eleven he stated, it shows that I work on merit he concluded.