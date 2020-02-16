<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigeria Football Federation Technical Director, Kashimawo Laloko, has expressed doubts about the success of Gernot Rohr and Joseph Yobo’s combination as Super Eagles coaches .

The former Super Eagles captain, who is also the team’s joint most-capped player in history, was on Wednesday named as the Franco-German tactician’s assistant following the dismissal of former Enugu Rangers coach, Imama Amapakabo.

Meanwhile, Rohr has been in charge of the nation’s national team since August 2016, and the former Girondins Bordeaux manager is looking to extend his stay with the three-time Africa champions. His current contract expires in a few months.

While still not impressed with Rohr, Laloko frowns at NFF’s choice of Yobo, who has no coaching experience on his profile since his international retirement in 2014.

He is not convinced that Yobo can learn from a gaffer who has no trophy or medal to show for his twelve-year stay in Africa.





“I know he is always on the International TV station commenting on matches. So, is that what qualifies him to be assistant to Rohr?, Laloko asked, as quoted by The Guardian.

“Supposing we even have a good coach from whom he can learn from, I would have agreed. But to have a very bad coach who doesn’t know the job and people are asking him to come and understudy Rohr is out of place.

“I learned Rohr coached in Gabon and others, but what does he have to show in all the countries that he has coached before? Not even a bronze. The man doesn’t know the job, and that is the truth.

“That is why he is going everywhere to look for foreign players so that he doesn’t expose himself. He doesn’t watch our local leagues because most of the time, he is in Europe.”

Rohr, 66, first arrived on the continent in 2008 as the manager of Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel and has since managed Gabon, Niger, and Burkina Faso before taking up the Super Eagles job.