Third seed Karolina Pliskova made it through to the second round at Wimbledon, beating China’s Zhu Lin 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) on Monday.

Czech former world number one Pliskova, fresh from winning the Eastbourne grass-court tournament, beat the world number 101 on the 4,000-seater Court Two.

She will face either Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico or Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmeidlova on Wednesday for a place in the last 32.