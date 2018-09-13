Bayern Munich have the funds to make a big transfer, but only want to use it when they see the “necessity” for it, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said.

This summer, following the change in the dugout from Jupp Heynckes to Niko Kovac, the Bundesliga champions signed Leon Goretzka on a free transfer from Schalke, while Renato Sanches and Serge Gnabry returned from their loan spells with Swansea and Hoffenheim.

Arturo Vidal, Juan Bernat and Sebastian Rudy have left the club, leaving Kovac with one of the smallest squads in the league. It still includes the wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who are both coming to the end of their careers.

In an interview with Bayern TV, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has now explained the quiet summer by underlining Munich’s “different philosophy to some European rivals.”

He said: “Buying just to please the audience does not work. It costs horrendous money in terms of transfer fees and salaries.

“We’ve earned good money [this summer] and also have the financial means if we see the necessity for such a transfer. That’s why we are relaxed when looking to the future.”

Bayern have won a league record six consecutive Bundesliga titles, and already sit on top of the league once again two match days into the season. Their main rivals Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke and Hoffenheim have all already dropped points this term.

“It’s not going to be a walkover, but I think the conditions are good. We have a good team, and the cooperation with the coach works well,” Rummenigge said, and urged the other Bundesliga clubs to finally step up their game.

“We are very interested in competition,” he stated. “It’s no question we have a small competitive advantage because of our sporting success and the income from it over the past 10 years. But you must use your money wisely.”

Earlier this week, German Football League (DFL) president Reinhard Rauball announced he will not stand for another term and called for a restructuring process of the league.

Amid the starting DFL reform process, Rummenigge bemoaned a “lack of vision and plans.”

“We are in good in many fields,” he said. “But I miss a vision. Where does the league want to go? And how will it get there? We are trying to create an own culture, but it won’t be that easy.”

Meanwhile, also speaking to Bayern.TV, Renato Sanches has said that he’s “prepared to play his part this year.”

Returning from a loan-gone-wrong with Swansea, the 21-year-old now wants to win minutes at Bayern.

“I am happy with the new coach,” he said. “It means a new opportunity for me, too, to prove myself once again. He’s a coach who really pushes players and that’s just what I need to fulfil my potential.”