Karim Benzema bagged a brace to pace Real Madrid to a comfortable 4-0 win at Eibar on Saturday evening at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua in Eibar.

In addition to Benzema’s two goals, Sergio Ramos converted a penalty and Fede Valverde fired in a score to cap a very impressive week for Los Blancos, with two wins, 10 goals scored and none conceded.

A mention should also go to Eden Hazard, who had one of his best performances in a Madrid shirt since arriving this summer, despite not scoring a goal. Despite scoring a hat-trick in midweek versus Galatasaray, 18-year-old sensation Rodrygo found himself on the bench, with Lucas Vazquez getting the nod over the young Brazilian.

Toni Kroos was also given a rest, as Luka Modric made his way back into manager Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI, while an injury to left-back Marcelo meant a rare start for Mendy.

Real continued their excellent midweek form into Saturday’s contest and just after a quarter-hour, it was already 1-0 to Los Blancos. A mad scramble in the box eventually saw a ball squirt loose to Benzema and the Frenchman coolly fired into the goal to open the scoring.

Minutes later, Real increased their lead to 2-0 when a clumsy challenge from Eibar defender Pablo de Blasis on Hazard made for an easy penalty call for referee Cordero Vegas. Ramos stepped up and swept in the spot-kick to double the margin for the visitors.

Eibar’s bad day got even worse later on in the half when Cote stuck out his leg and brought down Lucas Vazquez in the area. This time around Ramos yielded the penalty-taking duties to Benzema and it was a sweet stroke from the striker to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Eibar finally started to respond a bit and a first-half stoppage time free-kick almost saw Escalante score, only for his redirect to sail over the crossbar.

The hosts were better to start the second stanza and looked a bit more like the team that beat Real 3-0 last season at Ipurua rather than the one losing 3-0 at half-time.

But still, the match belonged to Real and their quick, precise ball circulation was on display when Modric picked out Fede Valverde all alone at the top of the box and the Uruguayan slotted a right-footer into goal for a 0-4 advantage.

The fourth Real score squeezed out any faint hopes of an Eibar comeback, allowing Zidane to make his first two changes with Isco replacing Fede Valverde and Vinicius on for Hazard.

The final half-hour was essentially a training session for Los Blancos, who played to their liking and even got a few minutes out of Brahim Diaz, who made his first appearance since last month’s 1-0 loss at Mallorca, to complete a second straight comprehensive victory for Zidane’s men.