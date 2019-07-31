<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Karim Benzema bags hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Fenerbahce 5-3 in the Audi Cup encounter in third-place in Munich.

Los Blancos finally got their hands on a pre-season victory after back-to-back defeat to Li Liga rival Atletico Madrid and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs but the pre-season win against Turkish Super Lig outfit, though the nature of the performance – particularly in defence will be a cause for concern for Zinedine Zidane.

Benzema was the bright spot in Madrid’s win with an excellently taken treble, but Fenerbahce did regularly find gaps in the Los Blancos rearguard and goals from Garry Rodrigues, Nabil Dirar and Ozan Tufan kept the drama levels high at the Allianz Arena.

However, Los Blancos defender Nacho Fernandez and substitute Mariano Diaz provided decisive late goals.

Zidane has two more friendlies against Red Bull Salzburg and Roma to address those rearguard issues before Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Celta Vigo on August 17.