<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria and Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo said the Super Eagles are under pressure to give a good performance when they meet Brazil for their much talked about match in Singapore.

The five time World Champions and the three time African Champions will renew their rivalry at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, three days after the Selecao had trade tackles with Senegal.

Kanu who stars in Nigeria’s 4-3 famous victory over in Brazilians back in 1996, Atlanta Olympic games , opined that Nigerian football fans want to see the Gernot Rohr’s squad give the Brazilians a good run for their money.

“There is a lot of pressure because everybody loves football, they don’t want to hear that Nigeria went to a game and lost.”

“I don’t think people will really appreciate the boys if they lost in a friendly game, that’s how it is here. The boys have to take it on board and ensure that every game they play, they have to do well.”

The two time African footballer of the year also advised Rohr and his boys to take the game to the Brazilians and give a world cup final performance, because of the rivalry that exists between both sides.

“Playing against Brazil will show the level of football they are playing and where they are, and if they can beat Brazil, the confidence and belief of the boys will grow.”

“And for me, it’s always tough when Nigeria and Brazil play each other, whoever will represent us should know it’s not a friendly game.” He concluded.