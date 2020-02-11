<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Assistant coach of MFM FC Yemi Olanrewaju has stated that the 3-1 victory recorded by the Lagos based side against Kano Pillars in the last match of the first stanza of the 2019/2020 league season is key to the club’s targets and whatever they hope to achieve this season with the current situation of things at the club.

Olanrewaju speaking with newsmen said the win will help calm things a bit after sitting 8th on the league table at the end of the first stanza and stressed that things could have been a lot better had they won a number of the games where they have dropped point at home.





He added that the team could no longer from this point afford to drop points at home again.

“We can’t afford to lose any point at home again and you know this is the last match of first round and if we had won all the match we drew at home, our position will be very good and we all know second round will be very tough.

The victory means a lot to anything MFM represent because if we had lost this game, we will be like 14 or 15th on the log now. But to God be the glory we won the game and sit 8th on the log now and that isn’t a bad one.”