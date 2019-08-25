<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Pillars must pull all the stuns in Kumasi today, as they face Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the second leg CAF champions league tie.

Pillars have a slim advantage from the 3-2 home win they posted against Kotoko. It is like a walk in a minefield for the Nigerian representatives as they need to avoid defeat by all means or at least get a respectable draw. However, according to coach Ibrahim Musa, Pillars will not sit back and defend, but will push for a win against Kotoko.

“We are preparing massively to come to Ghana and beat them because my team is doing well and I trust them,” Musa told Kumasi FM in Ghana.

“I will come to Ghana and play good football to qualify.

“We conceded two set-pieces goals-against Kotoko and we have worked on them before coming to Ghana.”

Pillars are making a sixth appearance in the Champions League and have only failed to make it past the preliminary stage once in 2014.

Aside from shooting themselves with the non-completion of registration formalities for four of their first-team players, there are no fresh injury worries for Pillars going into the tie.