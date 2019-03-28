<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Kano Pillars continued their impressive form in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a 3-0 victory over FC Ifeanyiubah on Wednesday at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The ‘Sai Masu Gida’ started the game on a front foot, having launched a series of attack after kickoff.

Gambo Muhammad blasted wide the first real chance of the game with less than into the game.

Nyima Nwagua opened the scoring with a close-range header in the third minute, from Bature Yaro perfect cross.

FC Ifeanyiubah duo of Emmanuel Ugwuka and Uche Ihuarulam demonstrated signs of helping their team fight back but Kano Pillars goalkeeper Idrissu Ibrahim was alert to keep out their strikes.

FC Ifeayin Ubah captain Chijioke Alaekwe had his bullet of a shot blocked by Emmanuel Anyanwu after goalkeeper Idrissu was displaced. The host team would count themselves lucky to avoid conceding owing to Anyanwu’s brilliant defending.

Kano Pillars held on to their slim 1-0 into the break and returned for the second half more fired up. Gambo Muhammad failed to get on the scoresheet after beating goalkeeper Anozie.

With the score still 1-0, Kano Pillars head coach Ibrahim Musa brought on Adamu Hassan, Yusif Maigoro, Hamza Tiya for Gambo Muhammad, Nzube Anaezemba and Rabiu Ali respectively.

Nwagua scored his of the evening in 18 minutes into the second half after beating Chinedu Anozie in goal for FC Ifeanyi Ubah, before veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali sealed the win with a goal from the penalty spot in the 75th minutes.

Kano Pillars have now won three matches in a row and move up to fourth in Group B of the NPFL table with 20 points after 12 rounds of matches.