Kano Pillars laboured to a 2-1 win over El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri in a closely contested Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 14 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on Sunday.

El-Kanemi came into the game with the intention of extending their lead on the summit of Group B, but narrowly fell short of that ambition no thanks to Gambo Muhammad and David Ibuka handed maximum points to the Sai Masu Gida.

Gambo gave Pillars the lead with less than 10 minutes into the encounter as he jabs home the opener from a corner kick.

The goal gave Gambo a lot of confidence, as he continued to terrorize the visitors’ defense.

In the 18th minute, he was denied his second of the evening when Osita Echendu cleared his goal-bound effort right on the line.

The first half ended with both team struggled to create anything meaningful later on.

In the second half, Gambo was replaced by David Ibuka in the 57th minute who went on to score Pillars second with his first real involvement in the game.

El-Kanemi reduced the deficit, few minutes after Pillars second goal, David Adeshola fouled Sani Abbani in the box and the referee pointed to the spot, substitute Bello Kofarmata made no mistake as he sent keeper Idrissu Ibrahim the wrong way in the 66th minute.

Chinedu Ohanacham led the line well all evening for El-Kanemi proving a handful for Emmanuel Anyanwu and Sunday Chinedu.

Pillars had to endure a nervy end to pocket maximum points and boost their playoff chances.