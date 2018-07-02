Kano Pillars will resume training today after a three-week break caused by the on-going World Cup in Russia.

According to the club spokesman Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, training will commence by 8am at Sani Abacha Stadium Kofar Mata Kano.

Pillars were granted a break following the suspension of 2017/2018 NPFL season by the League Management Company (LMC) because of the 2018 World Cup.

The four-time champions are third on the table with 38 points from 24 matches, five matches behind leaders Lobi Stars.

They welcome El Kanemi Warriors when the league resumes on July 18.