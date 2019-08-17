<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

‎Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, and Aiteo Cup champions, Kano Pillars, on Friday said they signed six players ahead of 2019/20 new season.‎

The newly signed players are: Abdullahi Musa, a defender from Wikki Tourists FC, Nasiru Sani left full back from Enyimba and Stone Samuel Midfielder from Go Round FC.

Others are Alaekwe Chijeoke, a striker from FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Meshack Chukwubuike striker from Yobe Desert and Usman Musa, an attacking midfielder from Gombe United.‎‎

The Media Officer of the club, Idris Malikawa, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen on Friday in Kano.‎

Malikawa said that the club had already completed their registration in compliance with the League Management Company (LMC) directive.

“We have added quality players to our team to provide the necessary steel that was lacking last season and with these new ones we are certain that we are going to do well in the league and continental championship.

‎”Our target is to win the league and do well in the continental championships,” Malikawa said.‎

‎The media officer also confirmed that the club had released six players. They are Seun Akinyemi, Shammah Tanze and Kamal Sikiru. Others are Danladi Isa, Hamza Abba Tiya and Meshack Chukwubuikem.‎

‎The League Management Company had announced the new NPFL season will begin on Sept. 22.

Kano Pillars who beat Asante Kotoko 3-2 last weekend in a CAF Champions League fixture will travel to Ghana for the second leg between Aug. 23 and Aug. 25.