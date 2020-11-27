Nigeria’s representatives in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, Kano Pillars have arrived Dakar for the first leg of their preliminary round clash with Jaraaf FC of Senegal.

The contingent of 20 players, technical crew, backroom staff and some management members arrived Dakar this afternoon and is lodged in Bien Venue Hotel Bougain.

Pillars left the city of kano this morning on a chartered flight from the Aminu Kano International Airport.





The match which will hold on Saturday in the city of Dakar is the first ever contest between the two clubs.

Kano Pillars qualified to represent Nigeria in the CAF second tier club competition as holders of the Aiteo Cup which they won in 2019.

Although endowed more than their hosts, Pillars away form in recent continental engagements has been less than convincing which calls for cautious optimism from their teeming fans.