Despite the early exit from the Caf Champions League, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars have extended contracts for its technical crew ahead of the 2019/20 season.

According to a statement on the club’s official website on Monday, Ibrahim Musa will remain as the technical adviser while Ahmad Garba Yaro stays on as the head coach and Friday Christopher as assistant coach.

Muzammil Aliyu is to keep his position as the goalkeeper trainer while Kabiru Baleria will continue as the team manager.

We are happy to announce the extension of the contract of our Technical Adviser, Ibrahim Musa Jugunu til the end of the forthcoming 2019/2020 Season. pic.twitter.com/5aj8wgrGJL — Kano Pillars FC Official (@pillarsfc) September 2, 2019

Kano Pillars missed out on the NPFL title last season having finished as the runners-up in the Championship play-offs in Lagos.

Sai Masu Gida, however, ended the season on a high, winning the 2019 Federation Cup.

The Cup victory was the first in the history of the club having waited for over 30 years.

However, Pillars failed to get it right on the continent as they were edged out in the preliminary stage of the Caf Champions League by Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko.

The Nigeria flag bearers were edged out on a 5-4 aggregate scoreline by the Porcupines

Shortly after renewing their contracts, the Kano Pillars technical crew pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them by the club management.

The new contracts for the Pillars technical crew will run out at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.