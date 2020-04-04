<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano Pillars Football Club has extended the break period for its players and technical crew for further two weeks.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the club, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Jambul.

Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Jambul said the extension become necessary considering the fact that the Nigeria Football Federation had maintained its decision of suspending all football activities in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Alhaji Surajo Jambul said the players and technical Crew are now expected to resume training on the 20th of this April if condition warrant.

He advised the players to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travelling and abide by the Nigeria Football Federation’s directives.

The chairman then commended the Kano state and Federal Government for their determination to fight the spread of the deadly disease in the country.