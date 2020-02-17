<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano Pillars edge gritty MFM 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, while Chukwuemeka Obioma inspires Heartland to 5-0 thrashing of Adamawa United Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 20 fixture played at the Okigwe stadium.

Former Gombe United striker Usman Babalolo scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute of play off an assist from Kano Pillars leading goalscorer, Auwalu Ali.

Coach Fidelis Illechukwu’s Heartland also recorded the biggest win of the week after they thrashed bottom club Adamawa United 5-0 in Okigwe with Eric Dufegha opened the floodgates five minutes after benefiting from a Samuel Nnoshiri corner kick and the former Katsina United man flick found the back of the net.

Dufegha’s pass found Samuel Nnoshiri who’s wasted no time in locating Chukwuemeka Obioma to score 11’, 62’, 90’, Abiodun Thompson 30’.

Plateau United regained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 2-0 win against Dakkada at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday with Tosin Omoyele and Oche Ochowechi scored both goals for the home side.

Lobi Stars dropped to second spot after a 4-0 defeat against Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi after Manu Garba and Idris Guda scored two goals each in the game.

Rivers United remain in third place in the table following a 1-1 draw at Kwara United with Dede Moughara opened scoring for the hosts from the spot in the 17th minute, while Micheal Enaruma equalised for Rivers United four minutes before the break.





Akwa United climbed to fourth on the table on 32 points after they won 2-1 at Enugu Rangers, who plunged back to the relegation zone as a result.

Ndifreke Effiong and veteran striker Orok Akarandut scored for Akwa United in Enugu.

However, the local derby between Abia Warriors and Enyimba will be continued Monday after crowd trouble at the Umuahia Township Stadium.