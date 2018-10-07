



Kano Pillars zoomed into the semi-finals of the Aiteo Federation Cup following a 3-1 win against Enyimba in their quarter-final tie at the Pantanmi Stadium, Gombe.

Enyimba dominated the opening exchanges and were rewarded for their good start when Stephen Chukwude scored the game’s opening goal in the 10th minute.

Kano Pillars however rallied back with skipper of the side, Rabiu Ali grabbing the equaliser nine minutes before the break.

The Sai Masu Gida took the lead for the first time in the 52nd minute through former home-based Super Eagles defender, Chris Madaki.

Ifeanyi Nweke increased Pillars’ lead on the hour mark, while Nyima Nwagua scored his side’s fourth of the game few minutes later.

Sunday Adetunji made the scoreline more respectable for Enyimba when he reduced the deficit from the penalty spot late on.

Kano Pillars will face Katsina United in the semi-final at the Agege Stadium ‘Soccer Temple’, Lagos on Wednesday.

Katsina United edged out Kwara United 3-1 in the quarter-finals at the Agege Stadium last Wednesday.

Former champions, Enugu Rangers and Nasarawa United will clash in the other semi-final at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.