The Organiser of Ahlan Cup pre season tournament has slapped Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa with a fine of N50, 000 for misconduct and bringing the game into disrepute.

Ibrahim Musa is also ban for two-matches after he was alleged to have verbally assaulted referees during his team’s 1-0 over Kada City on Thursday.

Coach Musa was said to have rain abuses on match officials following their standard of officiating in the cause of the game.

The Sai Masu Gida confirmed the punishment on their official Twitter handle, after it was announced by the independent disciplinary body of the pre season tournament.

“Our Technical Adviser, Ibrahim A Musa has been hit with #50,000 fine following his misconduct towards the match officials immediately after the final whistle against Kada City on Wednesday in the ongoing @AhlancupR .”

Pillars have won one and lost one of their opening two matches in the Ahlan Cup 2019. They face Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United in their final group game on Saturday.