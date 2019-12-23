<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of NPFL side Kano Pillars, Ibrahim Musa, had stated that winning the Premier League is still very much within reach for his side especially with a record that shows continuous improvement for his side under his watch.

Musa speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team through hard work and commitment is gradually turning things around after recording a 1-0 win over FC Ifeanyi Ubah to make it 6 straight games unbeaten after a slow start to the current campaign.

“Check the record when I take the job as technical adviser, the first time we came third in the league, we came second in the FA cup. The second time we came second in the league, we win the FA cup. So this time around we will win both the league and the FA cup.”