Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa has revealed his side’s target ahead the midweek NPFL clash with Rangers in Enugu.

Musa in a chat with newsmen stated that he has massive respect for Rangers but he is not afraid of the Enugu side.

“It is going to be a very good game and tough because Rangers are a very good side, we respect them but we are not afraid of them.





“Our hope is to come to the cathedral and get the three points because the position that Pillars are in right now is not the position we want to be.

”We need to go back to our real position in the league, we need to follow suit because last season we came second, we came first in the AITEO Cup.