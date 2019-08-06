<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Players and officials of Aiteo Federation Cup champions, Kano Pillars have been rewarded with $1000 each by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for winning the competition.

Ganduje made the donation when the players and officials visited him at the Government House on Monday.

While acknowledging their wonderful performance which culminated into victory, governor Ganduje assured them of his continued support and commitment towards the development of the club and other sporting activities in the state.

As far as he is concerned, he said “Kano Pillars is the best football team in Nigeria. And all Nigerians know this and they understand this very well, when Pillars beats Niger Tornadoes. We have every reason to celebrate. Our players are disciplined, committed and extremely patriotic.”

It was his administration resolve to give good care of sporting activities that he decided to come up with new Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, adding that, “We are proud with our youth. We are proud of you Kano Pillars. This victory means a lot to us.”

A trophy which he said “…eluded our state for over 60 years, is now being won by this great team. We have every reason to rejoice with you our dear Pillars. We shall do everything possible for your development.”

He revealed that, the state government would host them in a special and befitting state Dinner, when he would unveil some surprises as a way of displaying his appreciation and that of the people of Kano state.

“When the final reached inconclusive stage I knew we were going to win the Trophy. As masters of inconclusivity we finally made it. And also I wasn’t very surprised when Pillars made it. Because we have a composition of highly skilful and talented players,” he said.

“The Chairman of the Pillars Suraj Shu’aibu Yahaya commended the governor for all his untiring efforts in moving the club forward, assuring that, “My tenure as a Chairman of this great club would maintain discipline in the club. Yes our players are disciplined and they would remain so and improve upon.”