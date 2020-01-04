<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Ministry of Education has set up a committee to look in to the anomalies inherent in the promotions of public school teachers in the state.

In a statement issued by the Public Relation Officer of the ministry, Aliyu Yusuf, said the state Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru made the disclosure when he recieved the Management staff of Government Girls College Dala, led by the Director of the college in his office .

The Commissioner said that as some one who has keen interest of what has been going on in the Education sector for a long time, expressed dismay on how teachers were stagnated on a grade level for years with out promotion or in some cases be promoted but denied their benefits for a very long a time.

He opined that addressing an issue like this should have been a primary concern of ANCOPPS and NUT, stressing that the committee to be constituted will do all its possible best to address such problems once and for all.

The Commissioner however, cautioned the administrators, teaching and none teaching staff of public schools at all levels to remain committed and punctual on their respected duties, as government would not condone laxity.

He told the visiting team that the sum of N400 Million has been approved by the state government for some projects in boarding schools across the state of which GGC Dala was included.

While thanking the Management of the GGC Dala for the visit, he appealed to the director to always consider the welfare of her staff as that will motivate them to give in their best.

In her remark, the permanent Secretary of the ministry, Hajiya Lauratu Ado Diso who was the immediate past Director of the college expressed appreciation over the visit, assuring them that more goodies are underway.

Earlier, the Director of the college, Hajiya Ramatu Mukhtar Tofa said that they were at the Ministry to formally congratulate and pray for the Commissioner over his appointment.

She also used the opportunity to expressed the gratitude of the college for the prompt response of the Ministry during the recent fire outbreak as well as for the befitting Renovation of the Director’s office which was also destroyed by fire some months ago.