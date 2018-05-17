El Kanemi Warriors eased relegation fears after they beat Akwa United 2-0 today in a rescheduled NPFL match at home.

The Maiduguri club have now climbed to 14th on the table with 26 points from 21 matches.

Akwa United remain seventh on 29 points.

New signing Michael Ohanu put El Kanemi Warriors ahead after 11 minutes from the penalty spot, before Sani Abbani doubled their advantage on 53 minutes.

Akwa United were reduced to 10 men after defender Jamiu Alimi was sent off after a second booking in the 79th minute.