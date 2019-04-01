<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Akwa United tasted defeat for the first time in nine games, as they were thrashed 4-1 by El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri on Sunday.

The Rafael Everton side has been a difficult nut to crack for oppositions in the last nine fixtures and they were punished on a day they were far from their best.

El Kanemi dominated the game from start to finish with Kabiru Balogun, Sani Abbani, Sunday Anthony and Bello Kofarmata scoring for the home side.

While Godspower Aniefiok got Akwa United’s goal of the game and the Promise Keepers misery was compounded after Wilson Elu was sent off a few minutes before the end of the game.

The win moves El-Kanemi to the top of the table with 25 points from 13 matches, while Akwa United slips to third as they remain on 22 points from the same number of games.