Zambia football legend Kalusha Bwalya has assured the Super Eagles that the rest of Africa are behind them despite their 2-0 defeat to Croatia in their opening Group D game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

Bwalya stated this while replying to a tweet by Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi who was thanking everyone for their support while promising they will have a go again in their next game.

The Super Eagles were subdued by a Croatian side who were just above average.

Croatia went 1-0 up no thanks to an own goal by Oghenekaro Etebo before Luka Modric sealed all the three points from the penalty spot.

“Keep up the spirit captain. We are behind you and Naija. #AfricaUnited,” Bwalya, who was crowned the 1988 African Player of the Year,” tweeted.

The Super Eagles will hope to bounce back when they face debutantd Iceland who stunned Argentina by forcing them to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.