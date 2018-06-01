Kalu Orji will undergo a routine medical today with Mouloudia Club d’Oujda before signing a three-year contract with the Moroccan club.

Kalu Orji, who signed a short-term deal with Kano Pillars recently, departed Nigeria on Wednesday for Morocco.

He is due back in Nigeria on Monday, before rejoining the team in time for pre-season training in Spain.

Mouloudia Club d’Oujda monitored the experienced central defender, who recently had a short-lived spell in Albania, during the CHAN staged in Morocco.

The Jos-born Orji has previously featured for Heartland and Enugu Rangers.