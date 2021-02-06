



Napoli communicated on Friday that CB Kalidou Koulibaly tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest PCR test. He is a key player for Gattuso’s side and the news comes as a big blow.

“Kalidou Koulibaly returned a positive COVID-19 result from this morning’s tests. He is currently asymptomatic and will isolate at home”, the club statement stated.

His absence also happens at a very inopportune moment. In 13 days the first leg of the Europa League match against Granada takes place, a very tight deadline. He will also miss the important matches against Genoa and Juventus, as well as the Coppa Italia second-leg against Atalanta.





