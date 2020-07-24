



Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has reassured Victor Osimhen that Naples is safe and free from racist people ahead of his potential transfer to the club.

The 21-year-old finished Ligue 1 season in red hot form, scoring 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances. But despite meeting Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis and manager Gennaro Gattuso and impressed with the club’s project for next season, he is yet to sign.

The Nigerian had to change his agent and had fears about racism but Koulibaly is confident that he will be fine in the City that also housed arguably one of football’s greatest, Diego Maradona





“I spoke to Osimhen, he asked me about racism in Italy and in Naples. I told him that he can relax at Napoli, the doors are wide open and he’ll see that the Azzurri fans are fantastic,” Koulibaly told Radio Kiss Kiss.

On his own future following speculation on a potential exit, he said: “Winning at Napoli is special and we’ll see about the Scudetto next season.

“I would love to stay at Napoli for life, but I can’t make promises. I am part of the project and at the end of the season I will speak to the directors. Right now, my mind is 100 per cent on the pitch.”